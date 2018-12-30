The Senator representing Kogi West constituency in the Nigerian Senate, Dino Melaye, has promised to make himself available to the police as soon as he returns to Abuja next week.

The Kogi Senator, who told reporters on Friday that the police invasion of his residence was unnecessary, explained that he is not a criminal and has no reason to run from the police.

“I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away.

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Abuja, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal, I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

Melaye also accused the police of disobeying court order to release his international passport to him. According to him, a court order has said that his passport should be released by the police.

“The police have arraigned me in seven courts already. There is a judgement that my passport be given to me. For the past five months, the court order on the IG to return my passport they have refused to obey that order.

“Since April, my security details have been withdrawn by the Nigerian police. The resolution of the Senate for them to restore that have been ignored, all these is to expose me to attack and make me vulnerable.

“But God has been protecting me, he has been my shield and buckler, I cannot run away. I’m not a criminal, I will make myself available to the force headquarters as soon as I return on Monday,” he added.