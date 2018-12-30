Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong has on Saturday signed N16.6 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

Concise gathered that the supplementary bill is meant for the 2018 fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018.

Giving his remarks, the governor commended the State House of Assembly for ensuring that the appropriation bill was passed, despite the holidays.

“I must thank members of the House of Assembly for coming out of their recess to deliberate on the bill during the Christmas period.

“This is not new to us because of the harmonious relationship between the House and the other arms of government.

“I thank the judiciary, too, for always giving us the backing and for always advising especially on legal issues,” he said.

The governor said that with the supplementary bill signed into law, the House would now work on the 2019 Appropriation Bill he presented to the Assembly.

Reports, however, has it that Lalong on Dec. 24, presented N148.7 billion for 2019 fiscal year to the Assembly for consideration and passage.