Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is refusing to get carried away with their Premier League title chances, adding that his team is still “running a marathon”.

The Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the table with a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester City have the chance to cut their 10-point deficit with a win at Southampton on Sunday, before they host Liverpool on Thursday.

Asked about Liverpool’s nine-point cushion over Tottenham, who lost to Wolves earlier in the day, Klopp said: “I would really love that we switch and you all come here and I come there.

“In our case, by the way, tomorrow it will be seven and when we play against Man City it could be four. It’s possible.

“I’m not the smartest person in the world but I’m really not an idiot – not always, at least. It’s absolutely not important how many points you are ahead in December, even in the end of December.”

“At the moment it feels like a marathon what we are running. Before the marathon: the weather is brilliant, new trainers, new shirt, new everything.

“The people say, ‘You will win today’ but first I have to run. The people all around us are buzzing and one guy has to run. We have to run. That’s what we try as good as possible,” he added.