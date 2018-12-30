Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for eulogising former President Shehu Usman Shagari.

Buhari had sent a condolence message to the family of Shehu Shagari over the demise of Nigeria’s first elected president.

Shagari died on Friday at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He was 93 years.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode wrote: “You ousted him from power, put him under house arrest for two years, made sure he almost went blind, labelled him inept, corrupt and crooked, hunted his Ministers like animals, kidnapped them on the streets of London, jailed his associates for hundreds of years and sent many of them to an early grave.

“Now that he has died you are eulogising and praising him. Shame on you Buhari.

“God will never forgive you for what you did to the compassionate and kind gentleman called President Shehu Shagari.”