The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to cow the opposition ahead of the 2019 elections.

He was reacting to the police invasion of the Abuja home of Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West).

In a statement by his Media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus called the attention of the global community to what he described as the emerging trend of reckless arrest and detention ahead of the general election.

The PDP chairman said: “It’s a clear sign that the country’s security situation has deteriorated greatly into a police state.”

“The international watchers should take copious note of the brazing intimidation of persons who returned to PDP from APC while those who crossed over to APC are glorified.”

Speaking further, Secondus said: “The APC has become a safe haven even for all those with questionable character, who crossed over to the APC while their counterparts who have nothing incrementing on them are hounded by agents of the state.”

“All these nefarious actions are designed to cow the opposition but warned that anything aimed at thwarting the will of the people would be stoutly resisted,” he added.