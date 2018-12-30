Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has revealed she did not meet up with all that she had set to carry out for the outgoing year, 2018.

According to the actress, she was depressed this year and looked stressed in all her movies and even music videos.

However, come 2019, she has made open her goals for the forthcoming new year, 2019.

Amonsgt her goals, the controversial actress said her goals are to be a housewife or a baby mama with little workload and lots of shopping.

She wrote, “This year 2018… I did not achieve all I marked out for myself.Then depression sets in. . Am depressed for minor things like… Not meeting up with the number of movies I set to produce each year.

“Come to think of it I look terrible in my own moviescause I look stressed when producing and relating with people.Then the music thing.I look stressed in my music video too hopefully @avaloneokpe will do d magic. .. I look stressed each time I use my brain… So Next year 2019 God’s willing… #i #just #want #to #be #eve #a #woman #with #simple #workload #l #just #want #to #be #a #house #wife #or #house #baby #mama #with #simple #job #ʟɪᴋᴇ #shopping F-cking #then #massaging#someone #and #getting #massage #with #oil #every #night #2019goals”