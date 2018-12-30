Reno Omokri has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna over their silent on the recent attack on troops by Boko Haram insurgents in Baga.

In a post on Twitter, Omokri dug out an old tweet of the governor condemning former President Goodluck Jonathan over alleged silence during a massacre that had occurred in Baga.

Elrufai had said “Baga Massacre, days of silence on part of the FGN, initial blackout in old media & current attempts at official cover-up speak volumes…SMH”

Reacting Omokri wrote: “In 2013, Nasir Elrufai complained that Jonathan was silent as Boko Haram invaded Baga.

“In 2018, both El-Rufai and Buhari were not silent. In fact, they went to Uyo to shake their booty on the same day Boko Haram took over in Baga.”