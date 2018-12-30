Biafra: Kanu Announces Date To Deliver 'Special' New Year Broadcast

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will deliver a ‘special broadcast’ on New Year’s day.

Concise News reports that since the IPOB leader came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, he has been addressing “Biafrans” through a live broadcast via radio Biafra every Saturday during which he discusses on various issues in Nigeria.

Giving an update on Kanu’s next broadcast, “Family Writers”, a news platform owned by Emeka Gift, a pro-Biafra activist, said Kanu suspended his December 29th broadcast to deliver a “special broadcast” January 1, 2019.

“Information from the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB made available to the desk of Family Writers Press has revealed that IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not be doing his usual weekly broadcast expected on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

“The statement from IPOB leadership, however, confirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will deliver an all-important new year message to millions of Biafrans all over the world on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

“The new year special broadcast will commence at exactly 6 pm Biafra time”, the statement added.

Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.