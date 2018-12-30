Biafra: Buhari Makes Nnamdi Kanu Happy

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed gladness over President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to draw curtains on the signing of bills for the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

Concise News recalls that the Senate and the House of Representatives spent at least N1bn of taxpayers’ money between 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 on the fourth alteration of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Speaking on the President’s decision, the Presidency had noted that any bills not signed till date must have lapsed, adding that Buhari would have also communicated same to the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, had in an interview with Punch, said the President assented to some of the bills that were submitted and sent the rest back to the National Assembly.

“If the President has not signed any bill as of today – and he must have written the National Assembly informing them – it is because the time allowed by law has elapsed.

“It is no more available for signing. And I know that the President assented to some of the bills that were submitted and sent the rest back to the National Assembly,” Enang had said.

Reacting to the development in a tweet, Kanu, who had alleged in a post that Buhari’s signature in 2016 was different from his present signature, said the President’s decision not to sign the bills, showed that the Presidency listened to his warning that President Buhari should not sign any bill because he is an ‘impostor’.

The IPOB leader tweeted: “During my world address on Sat. 22 Dec 2018, I warned, Jubril should not sign any new bills or treaties; he’s not the elected president of # Nigeria I’m glad reason has prevailed. Jubril won’t sign another document on behalf of late Buhari.”

Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan and not a clone.