Joint Premier League top scorer, Harry Kane, has blamed his Tottenham teammates for their 3-1 defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

Goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa gave Wolves victory over Spurs at Wembley Stadium

However, a goal from Harry Kane was not enough to hand Pochettino’s side a point against the visitors.

“These are games we are expected to win, especially at home, we should be winning,” Kane told beIN Sports after the match.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. It’s a shame that we couldn’t win today. They put the pressure on and we didn’t keep the ball well enough whenever we had it we lost possession.

“Just needed a little bit more emphasis to go forward. We’ve only got ourselves to blame.”

“We’ve got another game in a few days that we have to dust off and get ready for.

“It’s a shame we finished the year the way we have. It’s been a good year for club and country.

“This one hurts, but we have got to go into the New Year and try and get back to winning ways,” he added.