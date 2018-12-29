The All Progressives Congress (APC) included businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola in its 2019 presidential campaign council due to desperation, according to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Concise News understands that Dangote and Otedola were, on Friday, included in the party’s campaign team as advisers for next year’s polls.

The presidency had earlier explained the inclusion of the businessmen on the campaign team, noting that they are not members of the party.

And while reacting to this development, Atiku stated via his campaign spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, that such move was anti-people.

According to him, such persons should have been drafted in the country’s economic team to revamp the ailing economy.

“These people are businessmen, not politicians,” Atiku noted in the statement.

“These are the kind of people Nigerians expect to see in the economic management team because of what they have done for this country.

“He (Buhari) is simply out to blackmail them because, by the time they fund his campaign, he will turn around and call them corrupt businessmen.”

In addition, he stated that “Nigerians can now see for themselves what we have been talking about all this while and we call on them to vote out this grossly incompetent administration, whose stock in trade is blackmail of perceived enemies.”