Transfer News: Chelsea Agree £45m Deal For Dortmund Star Man

Premier League side, Chelsea, have reached a deal to sign Borrusia Dortmund star, Christian Pulisic, for a fee believed to be £45m.

According to reports in Germany, Pulisic who is being courted by rival teams like Liverpool and Manchester United will join the Blues during the summer transfer window.

The London team would have loved to bring the youngster to the Stamford Bridge but Dortmund want the deal sealed in the summer.

Chelsea will hope to bring the American on board to beef up the squad and not as a replacement for Eden Hazard who is on the verge of leaving the English outfit.

Hazard has been linked with a move to the Spanish team, Real Madrid has not signed a new contract with Maurizio Sarri’s side.