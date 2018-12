Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to Instagram to lament over the amount she spent buying a new charger for her Apple smartphone.

The actress who said she purchased an original iPhone charger for N30,000, said the cost was excessively much.

Not minding her social status, the mother of one revealed she was forced to give back the head of the charger and take only the cord.

She used the opportunity to lament about the state of the Nigerian economy.

See screenshot below;