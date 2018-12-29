Controversial Nigerian on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has renewed his war with pastors over the collection of tithes from members.

Concise News learned that Freeze had, earlier in the year, been in a battle with some Christian clerics over the collection of tithes which he said is “unscriptural.”

And just as it seems the dust generated by the debate over tithe payment has settled, Freeze has now taken it to another level.

This time, the media personality laid curses on pastors and their family, saying it will not be well with them if they collect a tithe from members in 2019.

“May it not be well with any pastor and his entire family if they continue to collect tithe through blasphemy in 2019,” he wrote on Instagram.