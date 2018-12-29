Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa East) has said Shehu Shagari brought the Igbos back to prominence after the civil war by giving them the Vice President slot.

Shagari, a former President of Nigeria’s second republic, selected Dr Alex Ekwueme as his vice.

Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, passed away at the age of 93.

In a post on Twitter, Murray-Bruce: “I met President Shehu Shagari at Dr Alex Ekwueme’s home. He was very soft-spoken and humble.

“Nigeria would have gone far if he had not been overthrown. A great leader. He brought the Igbos back to prominence after the civil war by making one of them VP.

“May his soul rest in peace.”