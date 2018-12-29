The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for going ahead with his campaign launch in Akwa Ibom despite numerous killings across the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced its presidential campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Friday.

Reacting, Secondus said the president is “dancing on the graves of innocent Nigerians”.

He said: “It is sad watching the president speak in Akwa Ibom state, when the people of Zamfara state and other states, especially from the north-west and north-central, even in the north-east, are crying for help.

“These are people who lined up in the sun about four years ago, thinking that President Buhari would be a father to them all.

“Now they cannot go to their farms and their homes had been taken over by bandits. Yet, their father, the president, was busy dancing and giving out fake promises again.”