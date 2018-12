Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten run in Serie A by defeating Sampdoria 2-1 after the video assistant referee ruled out an injury-time equaliser.

Ronaldo registered the Old Lady on the scoresheet early on, and later scored a late winner from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded for a handball which appeared not to be intentional. This happened before Riccardo Saponara thought he had sealed a point for the visitors.