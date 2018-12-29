Provide Who Slapped Me, Tumi Orders Davido

Kizz Daniel’s manager, Tumi Lawrence has summoned DMW boss, Davido to quit lying and provide who slapped him.

Although the OBO had denied the allegation and as well apologized, however, Tumi has insisted that he will not accept the denial.

SliZz as he is fondly called stands on his rights claiming OBO and his crew assaulted him during Davido’s show and they should own up and take responsibility for their actions.

In the caption of his write-up on Instagram, he called on the “Wonder Woman” crooner to be bold enough to say what he did, he wrote, “Own your transgressions! I’m NOT The one you can bully ”