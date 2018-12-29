Tottenham’s title challenge suffered a huge setback on Saturday after a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side fought back from a goal down to humble their hosts 3-1.

With this result, leaders Liverpool have a great chance of extending their lead to nine points when they take on top-four contenders Arsenal in the day’s last match.

England international Harry Kane fired Spurs in front with an amazing strike, but Willy Boly responded in the second half with a brilliant leveler before Raul Jimenez silenced the home fans.

Wolves put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute when unmarked Helder Costa showed a great composure to beat Hugo Lloris.

Elsewhere, Fulham brightened their chances of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Leicester City fell 1-0 at home to Cardiff.

In other games, Watford shared the spoils (1-1) with visiting Newcastle and it finished 1-0 in favour of Brighton in their lunchtime battle with Everton.