Spurs manager Pochetino charges players AFP/File / Ian KINGTON

Tottenham’s title challenge suffered a huge setback on Saturday after a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side fought back from a goal down to humble their hosts 3-1.

With this result, leaders Liverpool have a great chance of extending their lead to nine points when they take on top-four contenders Arsenal in the day’s last match.

England international Harry Kane fired Spurs in front with an amazing strike, but Willy Boly responded in the second half with a brilliant leveler before Raul Jimenez silenced the home fans.

Wolves put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute when unmarked Helder Costa showed a great composure to beat Hugo Lloris.

Elsewhere, Fulham brightened their chances of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Leicester City fell 1-0 at home to Cardiff.

In other games, Watford shared the spoils (1-1) with visiting Newcastle and it finished 1-0 in favour of Brighton in their lunchtime battle with Everton.

TEAM P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 19 36 45
2 TOTTENHAM 20 22 45
3 MANCHESTER CITY 19 36 44
4 CHELSEA 19 21 40
5 ARSENAL 19 16 38
6 MAN UNITED 19 6 32
7 WOLVES 20 0 29
8 LEICESTER CITY 20 1 28
9 WATFORD 20 -1 28
10 EVERTON 20 1 27
11 WEST HAM 19 -1 27
12 BOURNEMOUTH 19 -6 26
13 BRIGHTON 20 -5 25
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 19 -8 19
15 NEWCASTLE 20 -12 18
16 CARDIFF 20 -19 18
17 SOUTHAMPTON 19 -15 14
18 FULHAM 20 -25 14
19 BURNLEY 19 -24 12
20 HUDDERSFIELD 20 -23 10

