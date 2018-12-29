Tottenham’s title challenge suffered a huge setback on Saturday after a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side fought back from a goal down to humble their hosts 3-1.
With this result, leaders Liverpool have a great chance of extending their lead to nine points when they take on top-four contenders Arsenal in the day’s last match.
England international Harry Kane fired Spurs in front with an amazing strike, but Willy Boly responded in the second half with a brilliant leveler before Raul Jimenez silenced the home fans.
Wolves put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute when unmarked Helder Costa showed a great composure to beat Hugo Lloris.
Elsewhere, Fulham brightened their chances of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Leicester City fell 1-0 at home to Cardiff.
In other games, Watford shared the spoils (1-1) with visiting Newcastle and it finished 1-0 in favour of Brighton in their lunchtime battle with Everton.
|TEAM
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|LIVERPOOL
|19
|36
|45
|2
|TOTTENHAM
|20
|22
|45
|3
|MANCHESTER CITY
|19
|36
|44
|4
|CHELSEA
|19
|21
|40
|5
|ARSENAL
|19
|16
|38
|6
|MAN UNITED
|19
|6
|32
|7
|WOLVES
|20
|0
|29
|8
|LEICESTER CITY
|20
|1
|28
|9
|WATFORD
|20
|-1
|28
|10
|EVERTON
|20
|1
|27
|11
|WEST HAM
|19
|-1
|27
|12
|BOURNEMOUTH
|19
|-6
|26
|13
|BRIGHTON
|20
|-5
|25
|14
|CRYSTAL PALACE
|19
|-8
|19
|15
|NEWCASTLE
|20
|-12
|18
|16
|CARDIFF
|20
|-19
|18
|17
|SOUTHAMPTON
|19
|-15
|14
|18
|FULHAM
|20
|-25
|14
|19
|BURNLEY
|19
|-24
|12
|20
|HUDDERSFIELD
|20
|-23
|10