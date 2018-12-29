Premier League
Salah scores against Arsenal

Liverpool on Saturday went nine points clear at the top of the English Premier League table after a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal.

The defeat leaves The Gunners languishing in fifth place two points below a top-four place, with Chelsea having a game in hand.

Tottenham’s title challenge had earlier suffered a huge setback after a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side fought back from a goal down to humble their hosts 3-1.

England international Harry Kane fired Spurs in front with an amazing strike, but Willy Boly responded in the second half with a brilliant leveller before Raul Jimenez silenced the home fans.

Wolves put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute when unmarked Helder Costa showed great composure to beat Hugo Lloris.

Elsewhere, Fulham brightened their chances of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Leicester City fell 1-0 at home to Cardiff.

In other games, Watford shared the spoils (1-1) with visiting Newcastle and it finished 1-0 in favour of Brighton in their lunchtime battle with Everton.

TEAM P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 20 41 54
2 TOTTENHAM 20 22 45
3 MANCHESTER CITY 19 36 44
4 CHELSEA 19 21 40
5 ARSENAL 20 12 38
6 MAN UNITED 19 6 32
7 WOLVES 20 0 29
8 LEICESTER CITY 20 1 28
9 WATFORD 20 -1 28
10 EVERTON 20 1 27
11 WEST HAM 19 -1 27
12 BOURNEMOUTH 19 -6 26
13 BRIGHTON 20 -5 25
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 19 -8 19
15 NEWCASTLE 20 -12 18
16 CARDIFF 20 -19 18
17 SOUTHAMPTON 19 -15 14
18 FULHAM 20 -25 14
19 BURNLEY 19 -24 12
20 HUDDERSFIELD 20 -23 10

