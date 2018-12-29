Two Catholic priests kidnapped on the eve of Christmas at Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area, have been rescued by security operatives.

The freed priests are Rev. Fr Peter Nwachukwu, parish priest of St Theresa’s Parish, Umueze-Anam and Rev. Fr Cajetan Apeh, the Assistant priest.

A statement issued by SP Haruna Mohammed, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Friday in Awka, said that the clergymen were rescued by security men on Dec. 27.

He said the rescue effort was by a combined security team comprising the police and other security agencies.

”Since the incident took place our men with the aid of modern technology and aerial surveillance in spite of the difficult terrain ensured the abductors were forced to abandon their victims at about 6:45pm on December 27, 2018”, the spokesman stated.