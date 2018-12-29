The governorship candidate of the PDP in Plateau State, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has denied rumours that he is working against the victory of Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, of the party’s state campaign council, Abraham Yiljap, described the rumours as “baseless, malicious and false – all aimed at dividing the party.”

He said: “The rumour that Senator Jeremiah Useni is working at cross purposes with the PDP Presidential Candidate is baseless, malicious and false; all aimed at dividing the party.

“Useni can never work for the candidate of another party aside from the PDP.

“The victories of PDP Presidential, Gubernatorial, National Assembly and State Assembly Candidates in the 2019 General Elections are settled.”