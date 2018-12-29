Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over a planned nationwide military “Operation Python Dance.”

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan claimed the act was to legitimise the ploy of using the military to intimidate voters and rig the 2019 Presidential election.

Ologbondiyan noted that the country was a democratic state and obviously not in a state of emergency that required militarisation of the electoral process.

He stated, “This plot is in consonant with the desperation of the Buhari Presidency to foist a siege mentality on the nation ahead of the 2019 general elections, harass voters and create a sense of escalated insecurity, so as to stalemate the electoral process, once it becomes clearer that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was losing.

“Further investigation reveals that agents of the Buhari Presidency are working in cahoot with some compromised top officials of the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use soldiers to provide cover for diversion of electoral materials, as well as aid APC agents in their plan to unleash violence and disrupt the electoral process in areas where the PDP is winning.

“In spanning the military operation to February 28, 2019, the Buhari Presidency betrayed its anticipation of public rejection or violence, which can only come when a result that does not reflect the actual wish of the people is announced.”