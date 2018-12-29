The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on voters in Katsina State to come out in their numbers and vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC during the 2019 elections.

Oshiomhole made this known during the flag-off of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday.

He said: “No one should stay at home during the election. The people of Katsina State should come out en masse and vote for President Buhari, he is from the state and has done well.”

Oshiomhole stated that the ruling APC needs a majority in the National Assembly to assist the President to move the country forward.

The party chairman said Buhari and Masari deserved another term to continue to execute projects for the development of the country.

“Four years are not enough to provide education, water and others to the people.

“The governor needs another term to do more to people and move the state forward,” Oshiomhole said.