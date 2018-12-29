Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Dec. 29.

Former Nigeria President Shehu Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, has passed away at the age of 93. His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening. According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general elections. Concise News reports that the list, which was released on Friday, has President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu as Chairmen.

The Nigerian army says it will clear the Boko Haram “terrorists” hiding in Baga, a town in Borno state, northern Nigeria. Concise News had reported earlier that insurgents attacked the headquarters of the 7 brigade multinational joint task force (MNJTF) at Baga and hoisted their flag in the town.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of secretly withdrawing over N478 million from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to rent a crowd for the President.

Police operatives reportedly invaded the residence of flamboyant Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye. According to Melaye, policemen stormed his Abuja residence at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, on Friday.

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has urged the management of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone bank to publish the names of their shareholders. The Atiku Campaign Organisation had accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s family of holding large shares in the two firms.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday, showcased his dancing skills at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign launch in Akwa Ibom. Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor, was called onto the stage at the event held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with musician, MC Galaxy, challenging him to dance.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to keep arresting corrupt politicians if he is re-elected in the 2019 elections. Buhari said he has delivered on his 2015 campaign promises in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

Nigeria’s minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the Boko Haram attacks in the north-east has only been within Borno state since President Buhari was elected in 2015. Amaechi made this comment while speaking at the commencement of the APC campaign for the 2019 elections.

The family of the Former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday has released details of his final burial. His grandson, Nuradeen Mahe, said Shagari will be buried on Saturday, 29th Dec., in his hometown, Sokoto.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.