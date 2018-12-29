Nigeria To Host Africa Rugby Silver Cup Tournament - Director

Technical Director of Nigeria Rugby Federation (NRF), Williams Ntiense, has on Friday said Nigeria would host Rugby Africa Cup in 2019.

Ntiense said this in Abuja while addressing Newsmen, he added that Nigeria gained promotion to play in the Africa Rugby Silver Cup in the 2019 Rugby Season from the Bronze Cup.

The technical director said World Rugby endorsed the Rugby Africa’s recommendation and officially lifted the Suspension on Nigeria Rugby in October after nine years.

He added that the Federation was set to develop the game from grassroots.

“For the first time we are going to host women rugby in Nigeria, we are working hard to make this dream come to reality.

“We have put more effort into girl-child to develop rugby in schools, both male and female in primary and secondary school, and by the grace of God next year we will organise a junior festival.

“We had successful events this year among them are: National Rugby League with 21 Clubs which was held from March to September.

“ Nigeria played its first International Test Match after the lifting of the suspension against Niger in Miami (Nigeria 59: 13 Niger) in August.

“Eco II Rugby Fc won the Gosar Sevens Tournament held at Ajegunle in September’’, he said.

He said Nigeria participated and won Silver Medal at the Rugby Africa Regional Sevens Men Tournament in Ivory Coast in September.

He added that Rugby debuted as a Medal Winning event at the National Youth Games held in Ilorin, Kwara State in September.