The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has said the Super Falcons will play over eight games ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria who beat South Africa to win the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in November, will represent Africa at the global competition in France.

They will be joined by Cameroon and runners-up South Africa for the fiesta billed for June.

While speaking on preparations for the tournament, Pinnick said the West Africans will start preparations in January.

He said the team will feature in a four-nation competition in China after which they will go for a 16-nation invitational in Cyprus.

“We aren’t going to France to make up the numbers of participating nations, but to play and make a respectable impact,” he said.

“As you know, there are only two free windows before the World Cup, but we decided that instead of playing friendly matches the team will embark on an invitational tournament to boost their preparations.

“I can confirm to you that come January 14 next year the team will be heading to Asia.

“There they will play Korea, who happens to be in our group, China and Canada, who are among the biggest nations when it comes to women’s football.”

The nine-time African champions are in Group A of the competition with hosts, France, Korea Republic and Norway.