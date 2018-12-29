The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged those who enrolled for identification numbers in 2012 to visit centres where they registered to pick up their cards.

According to the spokesman for the commission Loveday Ogbonna, more than 300,000 national identity cards for those who enrolled in 2012 are ready for collection.

He urged enrollees in the year 2012 to August 2013 yet to pick up their cards to do so immediately.

The concerned Nigerians are to visit the enrolment centres where they registered and pick up their cards.

Concise News also learned that the commission had pasted names of enrollees whose cards had been printed and awaiting collection at various centres.

This, it was gathered, was to enable such individuals check and present themselves for card collection.

”Applicants who have relocated and want their cards transferred to their current location should visit any NIMC office closest to them to request for a card transfer form,” he added.

”They should fill and submit the form to the State Coordinator or Local Government Supervisor for processing.

”This is possible for those who either received text message or confirmed via the list pasted at the enrolment centres that their cards are ready for collection. This service is free for now and available at all enrolment centres.”

He also said: ”Thousands of registered applicants have changed the phone numbers they provided at the point of registration, and as such, may not have received our card collection notifications, while some persons may have changed location since after enrolment.

”We want to use this medium to appeal to any of such persons to visit any NIMC Enrolment Centre close to them to request for Card transfer.”