Award-winning lyricist, Norman Gimbel, has passed away at the age of 91 according to the family, Concise News has learned.

Gimbel, the brain behind “Killing Me Softly,” won several Grammy and Oscar awards until his death.

He died in his home in Montecito, California, the US, on December 19, according to family sources.

The lyricist was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and is survived by his children Tony, Nelly, Peter and Hannah.

“Norman was an incredible talent; brilliant in every way, and one who had successfully navigated every genre in popular music,” one of Gimbel’s co-writers Robert Folk said.

“I remember one of [the] countless moments with Norman so fondly, when after a playback via phone of a newly finished song for a prominent filmmaker, he said to me privately….

“‘Don’t ever tell them how easy this work is for us, and how much fun we’ve had writing these songs!…. Or else they’ll never pay us all this money again!’”