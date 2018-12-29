Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Why German Star Ozil Will Miss Showdown

Former Germany international Mesut Ozil will be out of action due to a knee injury as Liverpool take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash.

Ozil, 30, started his first game for the Gunners, after six matches, in the side’s 3-1 win over Burnley a week ago.

However, reports from the United Kingdom reveal that the 2014 World Cup winner was not among the players who traveled to Merseyside with the Arsenal squad on Friday.

This is due to the injury which he is said to have sustained during the week.

The German trained with the Arsenal team on Friday morning but was reported to have complained of pains in his knee after the session.