Another weekend of a potentially pulsating Premier League contest is upon us as leaders Liverpool take on 5th-placed Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Unbeaten after playing 19 matches, the Reds, in the reckoning of Arsenal manager Unai Emery, can match the Gunners’ ‘invincibles’.

And taking on a side who are 13 points ahead of them and six points clear at the top of the table, the Spaniard knows that, indeed, his players have their work cut out for them.

“At the moment they are doing it and they can do it,” Emery said. “They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”

But what does Emery’s opposite number think about this game?

“That is not how I know Unai Emery [to play mind games]. I don’t think they will have the white flag and say ‘no chance’,” Jurgen Klopp said. “It will be really tough game, really tough because they are good.

“That is all I am interested in and all the rest is a nice little game where people respond to your questions and you make stories of the answers. We are focused on ourselves and that is all.”

Opta stats you need to know

This will be the 227th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, with Liverpool winning 86 times to Arsenal’s 79 (61 draws).

2. Arsenal are without a win in their last five trips to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League (D2 L3), conceding two or more goals in each match (17 in total).

3. Liverpool have gone seven games unbeaten against Arsenal in all competitions (W3 D4) – they last embarked upon a longer such run in February 2000 (14 games).

4. Arsenal have scored more goals from outside the box than any other Premier League side this season (9), while Liverpool are the only team yet to concede such a goal in 2018-19.

5. Arsenal have won just one of their last 12 Premier League away games against sides starting the day top of the table (2-1 vs Chelsea in November 2008), losing the last six in a row by an aggregate score of 2-17.

6. Liverpool are unbeaten in 30 Premier League home games, their longest such run since a run of 31 between December 2007 and August 2009.

7. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 13 goals, with the Gabon international scoring six in his last eight away from home.

Kick-off is 6:30pm in Nigeria.