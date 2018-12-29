England star James Milner will be missing as Liverpool battle Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League showdown.

The player is currently nursing a muscular injury and, thus, will sit out the encounter at Anfield.

Concise News also understands that Arsenal will be without the inspiration German star Mesut Ozil after the World Cup winner suffered a knee injury.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have Fabinho and Naby Keita as options for a place in the Reds’ starting lineup.

Fabinho was on song for the Merseyside club in their 4-0 bashing of league strugglers Newcastle on Boxing Day and could return to the starting lineup.

Unai Emery, on the other hand, will be having some headaches in defence as Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Rob Holding will miss the game due to injuries.

But there is cheering news for the Emirates side with report that Shkodran Mustafi is nearing a return from a hamstring injury.

Skipper Laurent Koscielny should be fit for the battle even though he suffered a minor foot issue in the 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Nigerian Time For Match

The time for the clash is 6:30 pm (Nigerian Time).