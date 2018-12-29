Rebecca, the mother of Leah Sharibu who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, has rued the non-release of her daughter.

Leah was one of the over 100 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, captured by Boko Haram in February 2018.

She was, however, not released on account of her Christian faith despite efforts by the federal government.

And while others are celebrating Christmas with their families, Rebecca has said she feels sad not seeing her daughter.

According to Rebecca’s friend who works with the University of Jos, Gloria Puldu, the family’s hopes have been dashed as their daughter is not celebrating the festive season with them.

“Leah Sharibu’s mother had a devastating Christmas; she has been down with serious fever and she is just recovering,” Puldu told Punch,

“It has not been easy spending Christmas without Leah. The hope of the entire family was that by this time, the assurances that the Federal Government gave to us when the three honourable ministers visited that Leah was going to be released would come true.

“We all had our hopes high, November passed, we are in December and thought that she would be out from captivity and be around on the Christmas day.

“Her birthday was on May 24 when she turned 15 years. It was a very devastating Christmas, despite the fact that our hopes had been completely in God.”