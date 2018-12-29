Arsenal outgoing midfielder Aaron Ramsey will get a four-year-contract worth £7.2million-a-year from Italian giants Juventus.

This was disclosed by Rai Sports journalist, Ciro Venerato.

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to speak to potential suitors in January.

But Venerato believes that the Wales international will join the Serie A champions from Arsenal as a free agent.

“Aaron Ramsey’s transfer to Juventus is done, he’ll be a Juventus player,” Venerato was quoted by Express UK as saying.

“Fabio Paratici [Juventus’ sporting director] has beaten Milan, Inter, PSG, Barcelona & Bayern to secure the services of Ramsey. Who has said his yes in an Emre Can style operation (free transfer in the summer).

“Aaron Ramsey will sign a four-year contract with Juventus until 2023 with an option for another year. Earning £7.2million (€8million) per year.

“He was convinced a few weeks ago.”