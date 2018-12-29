Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has lambasted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over their comments on the South West producing the President in 2023.

Speaking with Daily Post, Mohammed stressed the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was attempting to derail the country’s democratic process and cause mayhem by making such remark.

Osinbajo had said a vote for Buhari may lead to South-West producing the president in 2023.

However, Mohammed stated that every Nigerian has the right to aspire for the seat of the presidency.

He said: “First and foremost, I believe Osinbajo and the other scondrel, Fashola have been making that point which is dangerous. In a country that is porous with an understanding that there should be zoning and rotation for them to now come out and be making this kind of reckless statement is something that should be condemned.

“Whether the Igbos are right or wrong in agitating for the presidency in 2023 is beside the point, the point is that theoretically or otherwise every Nigerian has the right to aspire to that office or any political office which is elected.

“Any attempt to now bring a counter agitation to that of Igbos will be completely useless and service no purpose and further divide the country.

“And for this so-called government of Buhari that has not delivered on anything, despite his lies that he has delivered all his electoral to now start this agitation is an attempt to derail the Democratic process and of course deliver is into mayhem which they have no solutions to.

“They have failed in combating Boko Haram, North West and Niger Delta. So what do they have to use in campaign for 2023 when we are yet to see 2019.”