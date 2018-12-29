IBB Mourns Shehu Shagari's Demise

Former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR over his demise.

Shagari died at the National Hospital in Abuja, after a protracted illness.

Babangida issued the statement of condolence, describing Shagari as the “quintessential public servant who was “Beckoned to Serve”.

Shagari was just three months old in his second term when the military officers removed him in a bloodless coup and cut short the Second Republic.

“My heart and prayers go to his Family, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sokoto Caliphate and Sokoto state.

” Nigeria and indeed Africa has lost a statesman and democrat whose wisdom, counsel, presence and experience and his sterling qualities of honesty and transparency are needed in these very trying moments of our national life.

“President Shehu Shagari was a great patriotic leader and an accomplished gentleman, at first a teacher, an administrator, a technocrat and an honest decent unassuming simple Nigerian Leader.

“He will be remembered for his tolerance and politics of peace without bitterness.

” President Shehu Shagari was a nationalist who never showed any discrimination due to ethnicity or religion and was a very dependable bridge builder.

“To keep his memory alive Nigerian politicians and indeed all fellow Nigerians must put to practice all his ideals of peace and party politics without rancour, irrespective of any form of provocation.” The statement reads.

Babangida urged all persons vying for political offices to emulate him and keep alive the political principles of the late Turakin Sokoto.