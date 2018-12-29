Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, December 31, as a public holiday in the state to enable residents to offer a special prayer for the repose of the soul of former President Nigeria’s second republic, Shehu Shagari.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the governor’s Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara.

The statement reads: “The state government, therefore, requests Imams across Sokoto and the general public to dedicate the day for special prayers for the repose of the soul of the former President and for peace and progress of the nation at large.

“The government also directs all flags at public and private premises be flown at half-mast in honor of the late former President, Shehu Shagari.”