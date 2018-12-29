Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former governor of the state, Senator George Akume as a “great asset” to the North-Central state.

He made this known while speaking at a reception to mark Akume’s 64th birthday in Makurdi, the state capital

The governor stated that Senator Akume (APC-Benue North West) pays attention to the poor in the state.

He said: “Akume pays a lot of attention to the poor; that sets him out as a model for all of us to appreciate and emulate.”

The governor, however, urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support his administration to enable it to deliver on its mandate to Benue people.