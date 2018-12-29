Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has mourned the death of former President Shehu Shagari.

Concise News had reported that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, passed away at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said Shagari was an absolute gentleman.

He wrote: “May the soul of President Shehu Shagari rest in peace.

“He was an absolute gentleman and a kind-hearted, humble and compassionate leader.

“We shall never forget him.”