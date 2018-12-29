Falz Denounces Yoruba Tribe

Star singer and rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy, has denounced being a part of the Nigerian tribe, stressing he is simply a Nigerian.

He made the declaration in a video he shared which was aimed at promoting “One Nigeria”, sponsored by Ford Foundation,

He captioned it, “I am not Yoruba, I am Nigerian. We are One”

Although the video is an interesting one, passing good message, but Falz’s caption didn’t go down well with some people.

A Twitter user @EbubeIsaac re-posted the video with Falz caption and wrote, “You’re a Nigerian because you belong to the Yoruba, a tribe indigenous to Nigeria before Independence. If Nigeria ceased to exist, you’d still be Yoruba.

You’re not Nigerian before your tribe, you’re Nigerian because of your tribe. You people need to stop this rubbish.”