The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, on Saturday launched his 25-page policy document which he tagged SWIFT.

SWIFT stands for: Security re-engineering; Wealth creation; Infrastructure excellence and power supply; Fight against corruption and indiscipline; and Technology, education, and human development.

However, the National Chairman of the SDP, Olu Falae, and many other party leaders were absent from the launch of the campaign which took place in Abuja.

Falae had on Friday explained that he would not be attending the launch as is the usual tradition because the SDP had challenged the court judgement which installed Gana and sacked Donald Duke.