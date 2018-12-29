Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Fatai Owoseni and nine other senior police officers have been pulled out of the Force.

Owoseni served as the police commissioner in Lagos from July 1, 2015, to September 1, 2017 and also as Benue commissioner of police.

The retiring officers were pulled out at a ceremony in Lagos after 35 years in service.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID), Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, commended the retiring officers for their service to the nation.

Among the retiring officers were AIG Abdul Bube, AIG Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, CP Agyole Abeh, CP Joseph Agaji and CP Gbemisola Akinpelu.

Others were CP Bello Ahmed, CP Abdullahi Ibrahim, CP Bello Yahaya, CP Adekinte Ademoju, CP Wakili Maye, CP Fave Semili and CP Ahmed Magaji.