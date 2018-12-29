Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared a dream of how Davido’s late mother appeared to her in a dream.

The daughter of the former governor of Oyo state, said the mother of the start told her she is not proud of her son.

The singer who is currently enmeshed in an assault controversy, is always at loggerheads with Kemi, who had predicted something spectacular would happen at his concert in Lagos.

Kemi who claimed to be a prophetess had claimed most of the prophecies/predictions she made in the past have come to pass.

She wrote, “#ProphetKOO. As a prophetic Investigative Journalist, I found my tweet and archived it. A week ago I predicted this. I watched Daniel Anidugbe grow up and was really surprised when he collaborated with Davido a reckless mannerless young boy.

“I even told you the song #OneTicket was cryptic. Sadly the phenomenal event was violent. In my dream Davido’s mom Vero said to me that her son has not made her proud. At her funeral, I remember David was 10yo going on 11yo with a blank expression on his face.

“I worry when young ppl lose parents. The same way many of us in the industry are watching on Jesse and D’Lila, Kim’s twins and of course Christian and Quincy. Justin, Chance and of course Diddy will guide them all.

“Nobody is guiding Davido. Money is guiding him and Money can never buy real character. The list of apologies grows.”