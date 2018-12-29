The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the raid on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye by policemen was connected to the planned protest being allegedly organised by the lawmaker.

This was made known in a statement to newsmen on Friday by the coalition’s first national spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere.

He regretted that the raid came at a time an activist, Deyi Adeyanju, is allegedly being persecuted.

Ugochinyere said: “An Inspector-General of Police who only specialises on how to swoop on opposition leaders and voices while bandits and criminal have a field day killing, robbing and maiming citizens without as much as a challenge.

“Nigerians are still in shock about the persecution of Deji Adeyanju by the police, the police have today (Friday) invaded the home of Senator Dino Melaye with brute force just a couple of days after they denied the alarm he raised about a nocturnal plot to arrest him and inject him to death.

“This move to arrest him is obviously not unconnected with the planned protest being allegedly anchored by Dino Melaye against the unconstitutional plot to extend the tenure of the Inspector-General Police.”