'Chief Daddy’, 'Aquaman’ Top Most Watched Films At Cinema

The blockbuster movie, “Chief Daddy’’ and “Aquaman’’ have topped the list of the most watched movies during the 2018 festive season

A poll by NAN at the cinema houses in Surulere and Leisure Mall Screen 1 to 8, shows that many of the audience preferred both films.

The statistics of audience was recorded in the session report of the film house which shows online and counter bookings of all the films available for showing during the festive period.

The report revealed that other films such as “Power of One’’, “Knock Out Blessing’’, “God Calling’’, “Up North’’, “Second Act’’, “King of Boys’’, “Mary Poppins Returns’’, “Mortal Engines’’, “Second Act’’, “Spider Man’’ and “Bumblebee’’ were also shown.

Among them all stood the local Blockbuster comedy titled Chief Daddy, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Temidayo Abudu and Queen Martins which was released on Dec. 14.

The movie “Chief Daddy” is an All-Star appearance of actors and actresses such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele, Rachael Oniga, Folarin Falana, (Falz) Ini Edo and others.

Concise gathered that the movie has the highest online and counter bookings with 137 tickets already sold leaving only 20 spaces in Screen 8.