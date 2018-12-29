President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to keep arresting corrupt politicians if he is re-elected in the 2019 elections.

He made this vow while speaking on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state during the flag-off of his presidential campaigns in the South-South region.

Buhari said he has delivered on his 2015 campaign promises in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

He said: “I will not stop arresting corrupt politicians. Very soon, I will inform Nigerians of funds recovered from looters.

“I will ensure that I recover Nigeria and no Nigerian will ever regret voting me and the APC.

“We will not go back on the Single Treasury Account, it is meant to ensure transparency because every federal government money that goes in there can easily be traced.”