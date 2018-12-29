The Nigerian Army has said the report that over 700 soldiers are missing with about 2,000 trapped after a Boko Haram attack in Baga, Borno State is untrue.

An online news media outfit (not Concise News), had reported the incident but the Nigerian Army has described such as “erroneous.”

In a statement by the Nigerian Army on Friday, it noted that the report “is not only untrue but deliberate mischief on the part of the medium to create [an] erroneous impression about the military and the concerted effort of the ongoing clearing and mop up operations in the general area.

“Therefore, no one could give accurate details of the encounter yet, as the troops have been reinforced and are busy with [the] pursuit and mopping up operations against the terrorists.

“The medium’s position is understandable because the reality on the ground does tally with an earlier scripted or expected narrative handed out by Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathizers as was the case [the] previous instance.

“We wish to reiterate that we shall keep the public informed of [the] true position of things in the Theatre.”