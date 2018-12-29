Boko Haram: I Have Fought Insurgents To Standstill - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that his administration has fought the Boko Haram insurgents to a standstill since he came on board in 2015.

Buhari also noted that he has fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians when he was seeking election in 2015.

He said this on Friday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital during the launch of his presidential campaign for next year’s polls.

According to him, his administration has succeeded in tackling corruption, revamped the economy and brought the insurgency to a standstill.

However, he lamented that members of the Boko Haram terror group are now indoctrinating young men and women.

Concise News understands that the Boko Haram insurgents have been in a battle with the Nigerian Army in Baga, Borno State.

Also, he admitted that the country is having challenges providing jobs for the teeming youthful population.