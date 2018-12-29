The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari.

Concise News had reported that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, passed away at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

In a statement on Friday, Kukah described the passing away of Shagari as one that marks a major milestone in the life of Nigeria as a country.

He said: “The late former president was a committed patriot, dedicated to the building of a peaceful and democratic Nigeria.

“In his pursuit for dialogue, he was the first Nigerian leader to invite the Pope to visit our country in 1982, thus, laying the moral foundation for his Ethical Revolution.”

The clergyman prayed unto God to grant him eternal peace.