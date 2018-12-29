Associate Opens Up On How Alex Badeh Was Murdered

An associate of the late Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh, has revealed that the deceased was killed by some expert marksmen.

Badeh was murdered on December 18, 2018, by some unknown gunmen along Keffi-Abuja Road.

Although a suspect had confessed that Badeh was killed in a robbery attempt, the family has dismissed the report.

While corroborating the family’s report, the associate said the killers were not hoodlums as it was “a targeted attack.”

“As an intimate friend of the late CDS, I can tell you categorically that Badeh had no such money,” the associate who craved anonymity, told Punch.

“He was very broke and could not pay his domestic staff and power bills.

“At a time, I volunteered to raise N50,000 to enable him to settle part of the bills, but he declined, saying he would harvest some crops on his farm and sell them to raise money.

“That was why he went to the farm to harvest the crops but he was ambushed and killed.

“He was very broke because all his accounts had been frozen by the court and his pension stopped.

“So, how could a man who could not pay his bills pay N2m for a farmland as claimed by the police investigation? That is stretching the lies too far.”